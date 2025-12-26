Discovery may pave way for better cancer drugs

Share this

A new study could have important implications for the development of new classes of cancer therapeutics.

Interrupting one function of a protein that plays a key role in cell signaling could enable the development of new cancer treatments, according to the new study

Cells communicate with each other and sense their environment using protein networks called signaling pathways, says Martin Taylor, an assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University who is affiliated with Brown’s Center on the Biology of Aging and Legorreta Cancer Center.

The more important a pathway is for cell survival, the more likely it is to be hijacked by cancer cells. The most commonly altered pathway in cancer is PI3K–mTOR–Akt, and the team’s discovery centers on mTOR, the protein at its center.

What makes mTOR unusual is that it is the working engine of two different protein complexes, mTORC1 and mTORC2, and each does something different. Most cancer drugs targeted at mTOR affect both complexes—a challenge, Taylor says, because shutting down the mTORC1 complex has the unintended effect of making cancer cells more resistant to chemotherapy.

In the study published in Science, Taylor and a team of scientists showed how mTORC2 recognizes its targets, and how blocking only the mTORC2 complex, without touching mTORC1, could shut down growth signals to cancer cells.

The findings suggest a path toward new cancer treatments—something the researchers are already working on.

“This helps point the way toward designing drugs that target the cancer-relevant side of the pathway without triggering survival pathways that protect the tumor,” says Taylor, first author of the study.

“We are excited to share this story because we were able to answer a number of open questions that are important in basic biology and also have therapeutic implications.”

Source: Brown University