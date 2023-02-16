Can CBD help smokers quit?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Washington State University

Cannabidiol or CBD inhibits the metabolism of nicotine, meaning it could help tobacco users curb the urge for that next cigarette, according to a new study.

Researchers tested the effects of CBD, a non-psychoactive component of cannabis, and its major metabolite on human liver tissue and cell samples, showing that it inhibited a key enzyme for nicotine metabolism.

For the nicotine-addicted, slowing metabolism of the drug could allow them to wait before feeling the need to inhale more of it along with all the other harmful things found in cigarette smoke.

More research is needed to confirm these effects in humans and determine dosage levels, but these findings show promise, says Philip Lazarus, professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Washington State University.

“The whole mission is to decrease harm from smoking, which is not from the nicotine per se, but all the carcinogens and other chemicals that are in tobacco smoke,” says Lazarus, senior author of the study in the journal Chemical Research in Toxicology. “If we can minimize that harm, it would be a great thing for human health.”

Cigarette smoking is still a major health problem with one in five people in the US dying every year from smoking-related causes. While often seen as less harmful, many other nicotine delivery methods including vaping, snuff, and chew also contain chemicals that can cause cancer and other illnesses.

For the current study, researchers tested CBD and its major metabolite, meaning what it converts to in the body, 7-hyroxycannabidiol, on microsomes from human liver tissue as well as on microsomes from specialized cell lines that allowed them to focus on individual enzymes related to nicotine metabolism.

They found that CBD inhibited several of these enzymes, including the major one for nicotine metabolism, identified as CYP2A6. Other research has found that more than 70% of nicotine is metabolized by this enzyme in the majority of tobacco users. The impact of CBD on this particular enzyme appeared quite strong, inhibiting its activity by 50% at relatively low CBD concentrations.

“In other words, it appears that you don’t need much CBD to see the effect,” says Lazarus.

Lazarus’ team is currently developing a clinical study to examine the effects of CBD on nicotine levels in smokers, measuring nicotine levels in their blood versus smokers taking a placebo over the course of six to eight hours. Then, they hope to do a much larger study looking at CBD and nicotine addiction.

Additional coauthors are from Penn State and Washington State. The National Institutes of Health supported the work.

Source: Washington State