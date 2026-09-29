Cancer survivors are less likely to be physically active

Adults with a history of cancer are less likely to be physically active than those without a cancer history, finds a new study.

The study in the journal AJPM Focus analyzed data from more than 2 million US adults collected from 2018-2024.

Researchers from the Brown School and Bursky School of Public Health at Washington University in St. Louis found that physical activity increased among both groups during the study period, but cancer survivors consistently reported lower levels of physical activity.

“Regular physical activity is important to everyone, but even more so for cancer survivors,” says Amy Eyler, a professor at the WashU Brown School and coauthor of the study. “A growing body of evidence suggests that regular physical activity after a cancer diagnosis is associated with many health benefits, including reduction in cancer-related fatigue, overall quality of life, physical fitness and functioning, and improved mental health.”

US guidelines recommend 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week for adults. But the researchers emphasize that physical activity recommendations for cancer survivors should be individualized based on their health, abilities and treatment effects.

Kim Johnson, a professor at the Brown School and coauthor of the study, says the goal should be to help survivors find activity they can safely incorporate into their lives.

“The American Cancer Society recommends regular physical activity for cancer survivors, but these recommendations are not a one-size-fits-all and are customized to each person’s health, abilities, treatment effects, symptoms and side effects,” Johnson says. “For some survivors, that may mean training for a 5K, but for others it may mean gentle movement or a short walk.”

The findings point to opportunities for health care providers and caregivers to encourage physical activity among cancer survivors. Eyler says providers should discuss physical activity as part of cancer care and offer consistent, evidence-based guidance.

Caregivers also can provide important encouragement and support, she says.

“We know that social support is an important component of exercise initiation and sustainability, so this aspect should be emphasized for cancer survivors,” Eyler says.

Researchers says promoting physical activity remains an important opportunity to improve health and well-being among cancer survivors.

Source: Washington University in St. Louis