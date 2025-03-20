What’s behind the billon-dollar business of March Madness?

Share this

University of Missouri

Sports management expert Michelle Brimecombe has answers for you about the billion-dollar business behind the NCAA’s March Madness tournament.

March Madness isn’t just about buzzer-beaters and Cinderella stories. Each year—while fans agonize over their brackets—networks, advertisers, and sponsors turn college basketball’s biggest stage into a high-stakes business arena.

From billion-dollar TV deals to the unsung economic boost for host cities, the madness isn’t just on the court—it’s in the bank accounts, too. So, lace up your sneakers and grab your calculators, because we’re diving into the business behind the Big Dance.

Here, Brimecombe, an assistant teaching professor of parks, recreation, sport, and tourism in the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources, examines the financial mechanisms and broader economic impact of the NCAA’s March Madness tournament: