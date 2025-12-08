Hidden timers in your brain govern your memory

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Rockefeller University

New research reveals a cascade of molecular timers that determine whether short-term impressions consolidate into long-term memory.

One of the brain’s most essential tasks is deciding which experiences to store as memory, and which to forget. For decades, scientists assumed this process was governed by simple on-off switches in the brain.

But the new study in Nature overturns that view, showing instead that the persistence of memory is regulated by a cascade of molecular timers that unfold across multiple brain regions.

The findings, from Priya Rajasethupathy‘s Skoler Horbach Family Laboratory of Neural Dynamics and Cognition at Rockefeller University, further reveal that an unexpected node—the thalamus—plays a central role in shepherding memories from short to long-term, via gene programs that progressively stabilize each memory.

These discoveries not only offer a fresh framework for how the brain sorts and preserves memory, but also open the door to potential new strategies for treating memory disorders.

Here, Rajasethupathy digs into how her team uncovered these hidden timers, why memory may be more malleable than we thought, and what this work could mean for Alzheimer’s disease and beyond: