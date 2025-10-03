Listen: Why neuroscience hasn’t cracked brain disorders

Share this

In a new podcast episode, a neuroscientist discusses a “grand plan” to better treat depression, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s after decades of struggles.

For decades, neuroscience has promised breakthroughs in treating conditions like depression, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s. Yet despite powerful technologies and billions invested, progress has been frustratingly slow. Why?

On this episode of Big Brains, Nicole Rust, a neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania and author of Elusive Cures (2025, Princeton Press).

Rust argues that the traditional “domino” view of the brain—where one broken piece can simply be fixed—has held us back. Instead, she says we need to embrace the brain’s true nature: a complex, dynamic system more like the weather than a machine.

Rust explains why treatments so often fail, what makes mood such a scientific mystery, and whether a new era of brain research—powered by models, feedback loops, and fresh ways of thinking—can finally deliver the cures that have long eluded us:

Read the transcript of this episode.

Source: University of Chicago