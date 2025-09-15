How boredom can be good for you

Share this

Boredom isn’t just that restless feeling of disinterest; it’s a psychological signal that motivates us to seek new experiences, a new study finds.

The study in Emotion was led by Heather Lench, professor of psychological and brain sciences at Texas A&M University, in collaboration with Shane Bench from Utah State University Eastern.

“Boredom is and can be a powerful tool.”

“This study challenges the idea that people are always driven to seek pleasure,” Lench says. “When we feel bored, we want change, even if that change is unpleasant. It’s about feeling something new, whether that is a positive or negative feeling.”

The findings redefine boredom as a functional emotion with evolutionary value, pushing us to seek new experiences for growth, excitement, or at the very least, change.

“Boredom creates a motivation to seek new experiences, and those experiences can be beneficial or harmful,” Lench says.

Boredom can spark creativity and productivity. But it can also drive behaviors like addiction and risky decision-making.

“People vary in how effectively they respond to boredom. Some people manage boredom well and respond with engagement, focus or motivation to seek new activities or goals. Other people are overwhelmed by boredom and respond with frustration, self-blame, or risky behaviors, such as using drugs or alcohol,” Lench explains.

Understanding boredom’s psychological pull reveals why people seek both positive and negative experiences—not for happiness or suffering, but to just feel something different.

“This helps explain puzzling behaviors, when people seem to make decisions against their own self-interest,” Lench says.

“It drives people to engage with their environment even if it comes at an emotional cost.”

Lench’s study challenges traditional assumptions that humans are wired to seek pleasure, suggesting that the drive for novelty outweighs the desire for comfort.

The research involved a series of studies, whereby participants were subjected to three conditions: neutral, positive, and negative, each designed to induce boredom.

Across all three studies, participants reporting high levels of boredom were more likely to choose unfamiliar experiences, including ones that were negative.

In the third study specifically, researchers flipped the script by boring participants with either positive or negative stimuli. Remarkably, they found that those bored by positive content sought out negative experiences, while those bored by negative content sought out positive ones.

“This suggests that when the environment becomes monotonous and we adapt to either positive or negative feelings, we seek novelty, whether it’s towards a positive or negative experience,” Lench explains.

These findings highlight the complexity of boredom. Far from passive, boredom actively shapes human behavior, suggesting that embracing it can inspire innovation, motivation and creativity.

“Boredom is and can be a powerful tool,” Lench says. “When you learn to tolerate and respond effectively to boredom, you’re less driven to meaningless distractions like social media doomscrolling and are more focused on what really matters.”

Source: Texas A&M University