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A new study identifies a blood test that may detect the brain disease CTE in life.

As a quarterback for 18 seasons in the National Football League, Matt Hasselbeck carved out a successful career making crucial decisions when games were on the line.

But in 2020, five years removed from his retirement from football, Hasselbeck made perhaps his most consequential decision: The three-time All-Pro selection pledged to donate his brain after his death to Boston University research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

A degenerative brain disease connected to repeated hits to the head, particularly in former contact sports athletes, CTE can currently only be detected and diagnosed accurately through autopsy. Hasselbeck is among hundreds of former football players hoping to change that—and a new study suggests their efforts might be starting to pay off, with BU researchers unveiling a potential new CTE blood test.

Since making his initial donation commitment, Hasselbeck has also submitted to testing in life.

Earlier this year, the former quarterback became an ambassador for the BU-led DIAGNOSE CTE Research Project, which recruits men aged over 50 who played college or professional tackle football for thorough medical and neurological exams. Its goal is not just to diagnose CTE in the living, but to also inform the development of potential new treatments.

By signing up to BU research, Hasselbeck is following in the footsteps of his father and former New England Patriot Don Hasselbeck, who made the same commitment before passing away in 2025.

“My dad led the way. He pledged his brain, so I looked into it… I wanted to know, what are we saying yes to here?” Hasselbeck says. “I was committed to pledging my brain to somebody upon my death, but I needed someone I could trust, because I only have one brain to give.”

The new study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, demonstrates how important the involvement of former players is to CTE research. The findings offer the best hope yet that doctors will one day be able to diagnose the disease in the living.

In a study examining a sample of 21 former football players who had their blood drawn in life and donated their brains to the CTE Center upon their death, a research team led by BU and Banner Health has, for the first time, discovered a way to accurately detect the presence of CTE neuropathology using only a blood test.

Michael Alosco, a CTE Center codirector of clinical research who led the study and is its corresponding author, calls the initial findings “a game changer.”

“I think this finding will significantly change the landscape for clinical research in CTE moving forward,” he says. “If our finding is validated, having a biomarker that can accurately detect CTE will open the door to diagnosis when people are still living and to an entirely new phase of research, including clinical trials where we can start to focus on treatment.”

Of the 21 participants researchers studied, 18 had CTE at autopsy and three did not. Of those with CTE, 16 had high stage and two had low stage; five also had Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers examined participants’ blood for a protein called endogenously cleaved microtubule-binding region tau (eMTBR-tau), a marker of a tangle of misfolded proteins in the brain that also are known to form in Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers observed that blood plasma eMTBR-tau concentrations were significantly higher in participants with high-stage CTE than in those with low-stage or no CTE.

Researchers also evaluated a blood marker known to be specific to Alzheimer’s disease changes, called p-tau217. It was only elevated in those who had Alzheimer’s disease. Alosco says this suggests the combination of eMTBR-tau and p-tau217 might be optimal for detecting CTE during life and differentiating from Alzheimer’s disease.

“I was shocked when I first saw the data, as we have tested many biomarkers to this point and none have worked out until now,” says Alosco, a BU Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine professor of neurology and vice chair of research.

“While a small sample size, this is also the gold standard type of study design to identify a biomarker for a disease. It takes years, even decades, to collect large samples of people who have data collected during life and who also donated their brain. We hope to grow our sample size moving forward.”

For Hasselbeck, deciding to participate in BU CTE research was personal. In former players from his father’s era and his own years later, Hasselbeck observed what he would now call CTE symptoms, like memory loss. As he learned more about what researchers, notably at BU, were finding about the long-term brain effects of repeated hits to the head, Hasselbeck worked with the NFL Players’ Association to reduce the number of practices during training camps and make the return-to-play protocol following a concussion more stringent.

“I think the hard part is the wishy-washiness of what’s sort of an invisible injury” compared to a more apparent one, like a broken arm or a torn ACL, he says.

In 2025, having already committed to donate his brain after death, Hasselbeck was approached by Chris Nowinski, cofounder and executive director of the Concussion & CTE Foundation and cofounder of the BU CTE Center’s UNITE Brain Bank, to join DIAGNOSE CTE as a way to celebrate his 50th birthday. A year later, Hasselbeck submitted to a battery of blood and neurological tests at BU, including a CAT scan, and became an ambassador for the research. He now works to recruit more former players to join the study.

“It was a really cool way for me to give back to the guys I feel gave to me,” he says. “I played quarterback, so a lot of the guys that I played with, they probably did more hitting with their heads than I did. So, I wanted to step up and lead the way, and be the first to sign up and say, ‘Hey, I’ll do this.'”

Alosco says the results of the new blood test research, while extremely promising, are part of what he calls a “discovery phase.” Before the blood test BU researchers used can be made available for clinical trials, the findings must be validated in larger autopsy studies, he says.

“That will greatly facilitate our ability to move this finding toward [US Food and Drug Administration] approval and bring it to patients,” he says. “But we aren’t there yet.”

Still, Hasselbeck says BU’s CTE research—with its objective of finding a diagnostic test for the disease and ultimately therapies—offers hope for those he and his father played with who live with symptoms every day. Individuals who gave blood and donated their brains before passing away have contributed immeasurably to the research.

“One of my goals [in this ambassador role] was that we could come up with treatment while I’m still alive,” says Hasselbeck. “I’m so grateful for the guys, my dad’s era, who went before us—the 21 guys who gave blood and also donated their brains. That’s a foundational piece where we can hopefully go study 100 more brains, and we can really zero in [on a diagnosis].”

He adds: “I’m grateful for the team doing the work. For me, it’s not necessarily a question of if we’re going to be able to do it, it’s kind of a race to see how fast we can do it.”

This study was supported by funding from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and National Institute on Aging.

Source: Boston University