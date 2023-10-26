Team identifies biology of aggressive breast cancer in Black women

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Indiana University

Researchers are unlocking the biology behind aggressive breast cancers in Black women.

Their findings could lead to new targeted treatments to lessen the disparities in breast cancer among Black women.

“It’s commonly known that although breast cancer incidence is low among Black women, outcomes are poor. They develop breast cancer at a younger age and have a higher incidence of the more aggressive triple negative breast cancers,” says Harikrishna Nakshatri, professor of breast cancer research at Indiana University School of Medicine and a researcher with the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Even after you correct for socioeconomic and health care access factors, still African ancestry is associated with the worst outcomes.”

For that reason, the Nakshatri lab has been focused on understanding how genetic ancestry influences the biology of normal breast tissue and how it factors into the development of aggressive breast cancers.

Nakshatri’s research previously found that normal breast tissue in women of African ancestry contains a cell type called PZP at a much higher number when compared to normal breast tissue of Caucasian women. PZP cells increase when Caucasian women develop breast cancer, while they are naturally higher in Black women.

Now, Nakshatri and colleagues have discovered that PZP cells can influence how cancer cells behave and grow as they interact with another cell type—epithelial cells—where breast cancer generally originates.

Additionally, they have found that PZP cells are one of the cells of origin for rare and aggressive metaplastic breast cancers (MBC), which account for less than 1% of all breast cancers.

“We found when these PZP cells are in association with the epithelial cells, the PZP cells start making a protein called interleukin-6 (IL-6). The epithelial cells start behaving differently, and a signal called STAT3 gets activated,” Nakshatri says. “That’s how it will make tumors developing from the epithelial cells more aggressive.”

These discoveries form the basis of a new clinical trial. The study, which will be led by Kathy Miller, professor of oncology at the School of Medicine and associate director of clinical research at the cancer center as well as a researcher with the Vera Bradley Foundation Center. is slated to open later this year.

“This work is based on the biology of the normal breast, which is rarely used in deciding the treatment,” Nakshatri says. “We think this study could help us determine if physicians need to consider genetic ancestry of the person when deciding on possible treatments for breast cancer.”

The study appears in Nature Communications. Researchers used tissue samples from the Susan G. Komen Tissue Bank at the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer, the world’s only healthy breast tissue bank.

Source: Indiana University