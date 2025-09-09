Why binge watching TV may be a good thing

Share this

Though binge watching may seem like a bad habit, a new study suggests there may be some benefits to not turning off the tube.

If you often find yourself watching episode after episode, it may be harder for a story to leave your head, the researchers say. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The new study found people who marathon movies, shows, or books are more likely to remember stories and keep engaging with them through daydreams and fantasies.

“Humans are storytelling creatures,” says Joshua Baldwin, lead author of the study and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Georgia.

“One of the functions of narratives is the ability to satisfy motivations for things like connecting with other people, feeling autonomous and confident, and even security and safety.

“Stories have characters that fulfill these roles, and we can satisfy those needs through them.”

Binge watching may help viewers build mental worlds where stories continue even after finishing the series. And these tales may help them cope in times of stress.

People who binge watch more likely to engage with stories through imagination

Binge watching may help make stories more memorable by helping viewers connect plot threads and come away with a bigger picture of the story. This is especially true for longer series, with lots of different plotlines and characters to follow.

The study suggests binge watchers are more likely to think about stories they’ve finished than people who consume media more slowly.

“People who have that habit of binge watching shows often aren’t doing it passively but are actually actively thinking about it afterwards,” says Baldwin.

“They’re very much wanting to engage with stories, even when they’re not around to watch shows.”

To imagine a story, a person needs a good memory of it. Most participants says they tend to remember and fantasize more often about stories they enjoyed or thought to be moving and meaningful.

Overall, the respondents says TV shows were more memorable than books. But that doesn’t mean books are forgettable.

“If you think about people who are avid book readers, like those who might read a whole book from cover to cover, they might have a better memory of that book and have a higher chance of engaging with the story mentally after finishing it,” says Baldwin.

Though impacts on well-being need to be explored further, the positives and negatives of binging may come down to the individual, the researchers say.

“There’s a lot of debate over whether or not media is a good or bad thing, but it’s always nuanced argument,” says Baldwin.

“It always depends on the content itself, why people are watching it, the psychological background of the individual, and the context.”

The study appears in Acta Psychologica.

Source: University of Georgia