Scientists get their best-ever look at distant planet’s surface

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Chicago

Using data from the James Webb Space Telescope, a group of scientists has gotten the best-ever look at a distant planet’s surface.

Astronomers have found thousands of worlds in faraway star systems, but one of the questions that’s been hardest to answer is the one that immediately jumps to any human mind: What does the planet look like?

By analyzing subtle changes in light, researchers found the planet Kua’kua—which orbits a small star in the constellation Indus—has a dark, solid surface, possibly made of basalt or a related type of rock. It probably doesn’t have plate tectonics like Earth does, and very little if any atmosphere.

In addition to providing a glimpse into the planet’s physical appearance, these factors can help us understand the different types of worlds that exist in the universe. They can also narrow the search for potentially habitable planets by revealing whether they’ve ever had water, active geology, or other conditions that might support life.

“This technique can tell us about how the rocks on this planet formed and what processes shaped it over the planet’s lifetime,” says Brandon Coy, a graduate student at University of Chicago and coauthor on the paper. “There’s a lot of cool things we can do with this data.”

The program’s primary investigator was Laura Kreidberg of the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, and the first author was Sebastian Zieba of the Harvard/Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Though we now know of more than 6,000 exoplanets, they’re generally too small and far away to be directly looked at, even with the most powerful telescopes. Instead, scientists must tease out clues about these planets with clever workarounds.

One of these techniques is known as the “secondary eclipse technique.” In this method, you map the light coming from the system, then wait for the planet to dip behind the star as part of its regular orbit. The difference between the readings is the light from the planet itself. Scientists can use this data to get a sense of the molecules in the planet’s atmosphere and other details.

This technique works well for big gas planets, similar to Jupiter, that are close to their stars.

“Unfortunately, the smaller worlds are harder to see,” says Edwin Kite, associate professor of geophysical sciences at UChicago and a study coauthor, “but they’re the ones most relevant to fragile carbon-based beings like us.”

Luckily, scientists have a powerful new tool on their side: “The James Webb Space Telescope has really opened up a new era in characterizing these rocky planets,” says Coy.

Kite, Coy, and the team used the telescope to focus on a planet known as Kuaꞌkua, or LHS 3844 b by its formal scientific name, which is 48 light-years away from Earth, meaning it would take 48 years to travel there even at the speed of light. Kua’kua is about twice the mass of Earth, but is much closer to its sun and zips around it faster—its “year,” the time it takes to complete a full trip around its host star, is the equivalent of 0.5 Earth days.

By analyzing data from three secondary eclipses with different models, they were able to put together a striking amount of detail about the planet.

Kua’kua’s surface appears to be very dark, most likely made up of basalt or similar rock—much like the rock you might see in Iceland or Hawaii. The planet is probably covered in a dark, weathered powder, as our moon and Mercury are. And there’s no signature in the readings for an atmosphere with carbon dioxide, or even a sulfurous one belched from volcanoes.

The color is of particular interest because a lighter-colored surface might have indicated a granite crust, which on Earth, is made in the presence of water and could also have indicated the presence of plate tectonics. It’s been theorized that Earth’s plate tectonics are key to keeping the planet’s climate stable and habitable for life, so scientists are keen to understand how common they might be in the other planets of the universe.

Combining the new findings with data from previous missions paints a picture of the planet: a dark, dry, rocky, unmoving surface, with a thin atmosphere if any at all. One side of the planet always faces its star, so that side is constantly cooked by the sun to 1,300ºF and the other side is shrouded in darkness.

You probably aren’t putting Kua’kua on your vacation shortlist. But each planet we learn about tells us more about how planets form—and by extension, how to look for planets friendlier to Earth life.

“We’ve only got four rocky planets in our solar system, and they’re very diverse. Some have atmospheres and some don’t, one is habitable and three aren’t—and one used to be habitable. So we just don’t have a big enough sample size to understand how these objects operate,” says Kite.

“The more we learn about these other planets, the better we understand the ingredients that make for stable, habitable planets.”

As for Kua’kua, plans are underway to use the Webb Telescope to try to get a snapshot of how rough the planet’s surface is and other details—which would be another first.

The research appears in Nature Astronomy.

The study made use of observations by the James Webb Space Telescope and the TESS mission, as well as the NASA Exoplanet Archive.

Funding for the work came from NASA, NSFC, the Eugene V. Cota-Robles Award, and the Nathan P. Myhrvold Graduate Fellowship.

Source: University of Chicago