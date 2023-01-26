How the ‘trolley problem’ applies to self-driving cars

If AVs can be programmed to uphold the legal duty of care they owe to all road users, then collisions will only occur when somebody else violates their duty of care to the AV—or there’s some sort of mechanical failure, or a tree falls on the road, or a sinkhole opens. But let’s say that another road user violates their duty of care to the AV by blowing through a red light or turning in front of the AV. Then the principles we’ve articulated say that the AV nevertheless owes that person a duty of care and should do whatever it can—up to the physical limits of the vehicle—to avoid a collision, without dragging anybody else into it.

In that sense, we have a solution to the AV’s trolley problem. We don’t consider the likelihood of one person being injured versus various other people being injured. Instead, we say we’re not allowed to choose actions that violate the duty of care we owe to other people. We therefore attempt to resolve this conflict with the person who created it—the person who violated the duty of care they owe to us—without bringing other people into it.

And I would argue that this solution fulfills our social contract. Drivers have an expectation that if they are following the rules of the road and living up to all their duties of care to others, they should be able to travel safely on the road. Why would it be OK to avoid a bicycle by swerving an automated vehicle out of its lane and into another car that was obeying the law? Why make a decision that harms someone who is not part of the dilemma at hand? Should we presume that the harm might be less than the harm to the bicyclist? I think it’s hard to justify that not only morally, but in practice. There are so many unknowable factors in any motor vehicle collision. You don’t know what the actions of the different road users will be, and you don’t know what the outcome will be of a particular impact. Designing a system that claims to be able to do that utilitarian calculation instantaneously is not only ethically dubious, but practically impossible. And if a manufacturer did design an AV that would take one life to save five, they’d probably face significant liability for that because there’s nothing in our social contract that justifies this kind of utilitarian thinking.