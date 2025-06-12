Listen: Are we training AI to think too much like humans?

Share this

James Evans believes we’re training AI to think too much like humans—and it’s holding science back.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, Evans, a University of Chicago sociologist and data scientist, shares how our current models risk narrowing scientific exploration rather than expanding it.

He also digs into why he’s pushing for AIs that think differently from us—what he calls “cognitive aliens.”

Could these “alien minds” help us unlock hidden breakthroughs? And what would it take to build them?

Read the transcript of this episode.

Source: University of Chicago