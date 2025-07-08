What you should know about artificial food dye concerns

Share this

An expert has answers for you about artificial food dyes.

We eat with our eyes. You know this if you’ve ever had a favorite color candy. Food manufacturers also know that people are attracted to brightly colored food.

The first artificial food dyes were introduced more than 150 years ago.

Recent news, however, has reported issues with artificial food dyes. Kraft Heinz and General Mills are now phasing out use of artificial dyes in their US foods in favor of natural coloring. And Texas just passed a law requiring food makers to either remove artificial dyes or include warning labels to alert consumers of their use starting in 2027.

Here, Jamie Alan, an associate professor in the pharmacology and toxicology department at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine, explains why artificial dyes in food are a concern: