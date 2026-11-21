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A new study explores why arthritis returns after cancer immunotherapy.

When arthritis develops during cancer immunotherapy, swollen hands can make it hard to open a jar or turn a doorknob. Inflammation in the knees can make walking difficult. For some patients, the joint pain and swelling may ease, only to return.

These subsequent flares can be severe enough to interrupt cancer immunotherapy, according to Sang Taek Kim, assistant professor of medicine (rheumatology, allergy, and immunology) at Yale School of Medicine, who notes that approximately 20% to 25% of cancer patients will have rheumatological adverse events after receiving immunotherapy. To better understand why the inflammation recurs, he and his colleagues examined what changed inside the joints between initial and subsequent flares.

In their study, published in Cancer Immunology Research, the team found that some groups of immune cells present during the first flare had become numerous by the second flare. The pattern suggests that during the second occurrence of inflammatory arthritis, the immune system may be drawing on its memory of the earlier response.

“When our immune system encounters the same antigens, those responses can get stronger,” explains Kim, who directs the Yale Immunotherapy Adverse Events in Rheumatology Program.

The researchers focused on patients who had received immune checkpoint inhibitors, a type of cancer immunotherapy drug that removes some of the restraints on T cells, allowing them to attack tumors more effectively. In some patients, the immune response also inflames healthy tissues, including the joints.

The team compared joint fluid collected from patients during their first and second episodes of arthritis. The researchers used single-cell sequencing, T cell receptor sequencing, and flow cytometry to examine which genes were active in individual cells and to track groups of T cells that mediated joint inflammation.

“We noticed the PD-1hi CXCL13hi CD4+T cells and effector CD8+T cells from the first flare grew in number by the second flare,” Kim says. The findings suggest that these cells may drive inflammation in the joints and play a role in recurrence.

“Our next step is to find out what triggers this recurrence,” Kim says.

Kim plans to investigate whether these T cells identified in the joints can also be found in blood. If larger studies show that the cells can signal a second flare before symptoms begin, a blood test could help doctors identify patients whose arthritis is more likely to return.

The team also wants to learn whether the cells involved in joint inflammation differ from those that help fight cancer.

“Our goal is to make sure patients can continue treatment without interruption by helping develop therapies that ease joint inflammation while preserving the immune system’s ability to fight cancer,” Kim says.

The research reported in this news article was supported by the National Institutes of Health and Yale University. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. Additional support was provided by the Rheumatology Research Foundation, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Division of Internal Medicine, and the Wilkes Melanoma Foundation.

Source: Yale