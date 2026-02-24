New device delivers antibiotics via mist

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Missouri

New research unveils a safer, smarter way to fight drug-resistant infections.

Hongmin Sun, an associate professor in the School of Medicine at the University of Missouri, demonstrated that a spray-mist device can deliver last-resort antibiotics directly into infected tissue without the harmful side effects often caused by delivery via the bloodstream.

In a recent study, researchers worked with an industry partner to use a needle-free device to treat methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), a dangerous bacterium that has become resistant to many common antibiotics.

The device successfully delivered vancomycin, a common last-resort antibiotic, deep into infected tissue without typical side effects such as kidney damage.

Unlike topical creams or ointments that are easily wiped away or bloodstream delivery that risks organ damage, the spray-mist technology pushed the medicine through the skin to successfully treat the infection.

Sun collaborated with former Mizzou researcher Lakshmi Pulakat, now a professor of medicine at Tufts University, and Droplette Inc. to use the patented device for antibiotic delivery. The findings pave the way for future clinical trials as researchers seek FDA approval.

The team is hopeful the spray-mist device might one day be used in wound care in challenging settings.

“Whether it’s people with diabetic foot ulcers or soldiers hurt in battle, we wanted to come up with a new approach to treat these severely infected wounds in a more targeted way,” Sun says.

“This can be a game-changing therapy for treating those with severely infected wounds.”

Pulakat says the technology is an example of compassionate care.

“This method of delivering last-resort antibiotics could prevent countless amputations and help save lives,” she says.

The study appears in Military Medicine.

Source: University of Missouri