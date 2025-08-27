This mindset can boost mental health in midlife

Share this

Middle-aged adults who adopt an attitude of joyful acceptance toward all of life’s experiences—both good and bad—enjoy better mental health, particularly when they feel socially connected, a new study suggests.

The research in The Humanistic Psychologist centers on the concept of

amor fati, a Latin phrase proclaimed by Friedrich Nietzsche more than 100 years

ago meaning “love of one’s fate.” It suggests that people who embrace amor fati are

more likely to flourish and less likely to languish in midlife.

The study, led by University of Michigan psychologist Edward Chang, surveyed 111 Americans ages 35 to 60 to explore how amor fati relates to mental health, social connectedness, and loneliness.

“Amor fati isn’t about passive acceptance,” says Chang, professor of psychology. “It’s a joyful, deliberate engagement with everything life throws at you, including suffering. My findings suggest this mindset can play a powerful role in helping middle-aged adults thrive.”

Midlife is often characterized by unique psychological stressors—career plateaus, the

demands of raising children and caring for aging parents, the death of loved ones, and

increased awareness of one’s own mortality. These pressures can lead to feelings of

isolation or emptiness.

To explore how amor fati might buffer against these effects, participants were asked to

respond to statements reflecting this attitude, as well as questions about their social

connectedness and loneliness, and their overall mental health—measured in terms of

flourishing and languishing.

Flourishing was defined as the presence of positive experiences in one’s life. Languishing, on the other hand, referred to the absence of such experiences.

The study found that people who scored higher on amor fati also reported feeling more

socially connected and less lonely—factors that were linked to greater flourishing. In

other words, those who embraced amor fati tended to feel more connected to others

and less lonely, which in turn further boosted their sense of flourishing.

Interestingly, the connection between amor fati and reduced languishing was partly

explained by increased social connectedness alone. Loneliness did not play the same

mediating role in that part of the model.

The study encourages a rethinking of how we experience difficult moments. For example, being alone doesn’t necessarily have to be seen as a negative state. Rather,

both solitude and companionship can be meaningful aspects of life when approached

with amor fati.

Similarly, middle-aged adults juggling the care of young children and elderly

parents—often referred to as the “sandwich generation”—might find relief in reframing

their responsibilities. Instead of viewing caregiving as a heavy burden, Chang suggests

recognizing it as a continuation of what previous generations endured.

“Caring is a choice,” Chang says. “And whether it’s for your children, your parents or yourself, these acts of care are deeply connected to personal growth and fulfillment.”

The study opens new doors for understanding mental health during midlife—a life stage

often overshadowed in psychological research. It also offers practical insight for those

seeking meaning and resilience amid life’s challenges.

Ultimately, the findings suggest that learning to embrace—not just endure—life’s full spectrum of experiences may be key to thriving as we age, Chang says.

Source: University of Michigan