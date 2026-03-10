Listen: Will AI data centers break the power grid?

Share this

In a new podcast episode an expert digs into whether data centers could break our power grid.

Artificial intelligence may live in “the cloud,” but its footprint is firmly on the ground. As AI systems grow more powerful, the data centers that train and run them are consuming massive amounts of land, water, and electricity—as well as reshaping regional power grids.

What does this surge in demand mean for the environment, energy infrastructure, and the future of innovation?

Professor Andrew Chien is a computer scientist at the University of Chicago and a senior computing scientists at Argonne National Laboratory. He’s an expert in large-scale computing and cloud computing.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, he explains why these data centers require so much power, why they’re stirring such controversy—and proposes a sustainable approach to data centers that could keep our energy use in check:

Source: University of Chicago