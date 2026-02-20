AI ‘blind spot’ could let criminals take over self-driving cars

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Georgia Institute of Technology

A newly discovered vulnerability could allow cybercriminals to silently hijack the artificial intelligence systems in self-driving cars, raising concerns about the security of autonomous systems increasingly used on public roads.

Georgia Tech cybersecurity researchers discovered the vulnerability, dubbed VillainNet, and found it can remain dormant in a self-driving vehicle’s AI system until triggered by specific conditions.

Once triggered, VillainNet is almost certain to succeed, giving attackers control of the targeted vehicle.

The research finds that attackers could program almost any action within a self-driving vehicle’s AI super network to trigger VillainNet. In one possible scenario, it could be triggered when a self-driving taxi’s AI responds to rainfall and changing road conditions.

Once in control, hackers could hold the passengers hostage and threaten to crash the taxi.

The researchers discovered this new backdoor attack threat in the AI super networks that power autonomous driving systems.

“Super networks are designed to be the Swiss Army knife of AI, swapping out tools, or in this case sub networks, as needed for the task at hand,” says David Oygenblik, PhD student at Georgia Tech and the lead researcher on the project.

“However, we found that an adversary can exploit this by attacking just one of those tiny tools. The attack remains completely dormant until that specific subnetwork is used, effectively hiding across billions of other benign configurations.”

This backdoor attack is nearly guaranteed to work, according to Oygenblik. This blind spot is nearly undetectable with current tools and can impact any autonomous vehicle that runs on AI. It can also be hidden at any stage of development and include billions of scenarios.

“With VillainNet, the attacker forces defenders to find a single needle in a haystack that can be as large as 10 quintillion straws,” says Oygenblik.

“Our work is a call to action for the security community. As AI systems become more complex and adaptive, we must develop new defenses capable of addressing these novel, hyper-targeted threats.”

The hypothetical fix to the problem was to add security measures to the super networks. These networks contain billions of specialized subnetworks that can be activated on the fly, but Oygenblik wanted to see what would happen if he attacked a single subnetwork tool.

In experiments, the VillainNet attack proved highly effective. It achieved a 99% success rate when activated while remaining invisible throughout the AI system.

The research also shows that detecting a VillainNet backdoor would require 66x more computing power and time to verify the AI system is safe. This challenge dramatically expands the search space for attack detection and is not feasible, according to the researchers.

The project was presented at the ACM Conference on Computer and Communications Security (CCS) in October 2025.

Source: Georgia Tech