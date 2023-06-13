Supreme Court ruling could radically alter college admissions

Share this

Deborah Archer discusses the past and future of diversity as a goal in college admissions pending a decision from the Supreme Court on affirmative action.

Affirmative action aims to address racial discrimination by recognizing and responding to the structural barriers that have denied underrepresented students access to higher education, and has been an integral part of many US college and university admissions policies since the 1960s and 70s.

“Our underlying admissions practices are far from meritocratic.”

In October 2022, the US Supreme Court heard two cases filed by the Students For Fair Admissions (SFFA) organization, both challenging the constitutionality of affirmative action—or “race-conscious admissions policies”—at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

The SFFA argues that the 14th Amendment’s Equal Rights Provision makes these race-conscious admissions policies illegal, and experts say it is likely that the Court’s conservative supermajority will agree. Such a decision would enact a nationwide ban on affirmative action admissions policies in higher education across the country and is expected any day.

Archer, professor of clinical law at New York University and president of the ACLU, answers questions below about the history of affirmative action, and how higher education institutions can continue to strive for diversity if the SFFA cases prevail: