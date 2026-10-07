Why is ADHD having a moment on social media?

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October is ADHD Awareness Month, and the disorder has rarely been more visible—or more discussed—online.

Kevin Antshel, professor of psychology at Syracuse University and director of the PhD Program in Clinical Psychology, studies how ADHD is diagnosed, treated, and understood across the lifespan, including how it overlaps with conditions like anxiety, autism, and learning disorders.

Here, Antshel shared his perspective on why ADHD is getting more attention now, what still gets lost in the conversation, and what to know if you or someone you love has been newly diagnosed: