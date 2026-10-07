Why is ADHD having a moment on social media?

October is ADHD Awareness Month, and the disorder has rarely been more visible—or more discussed—online.
Kevin Antshel, professor of psychology at Syracuse University and director of the PhD Program in Clinical Psychology, studies how ADHD is diagnosed, treated, and understood across the lifespan, including how it overlaps with conditions like anxiety, autism, and learning disorders.
Here, Antshel shared his perspective on why ADHD is getting more attention now, what still gets lost in the conversation, and what to know if you or someone you love has been newly diagnosed:
ADHD seems to be having a real moment online, with a lot of awareness and discussion of the disorder across social media. What do you think is driving this cultural shift?
I think there are two main drivers. First, people are reconsidering what they thought ADHD looked like. It can affect adults, including people whose difficulties went unrecognized as children. In a 2023 survey, more than half of adults with an ADHD diagnosis were diagnosed in adulthood. Second, social media gives people a place to explore whether that fits their experience. As people share and respond to ADHD content, those conversations reach others who might never have sought out information about the condition. Together, these developments are bringing ADHD into more everyday conversations.
In the broader conversation about ADHD, what do you think gets overlooked or doesn’t get talked about enough?
I would like to see more attention on how ADHD affects everyday life. Online discussions often highlight recognizable habits, such as losing things or procrastinating. What makes those difficulties clinically significant is their persistence and impact. Repeatedly missing deadlines can undermine someone’s work, and forgetting commitments can strain relationships. We need to communicate that impact clearly so that familiar examples help people understand ADHD without making it seem trivial.
ADHD often shows up alongside other conditions, like autism or certain genetic conditions. Your research looks at how ADHD can look different from person to person, depending on what else is going on. Why does that matter for how ADHD gets diagnosed and treated?
ADHD often occurs alongside other conditions, including anxiety, learning disorders, and autism. That makes understanding why someone is struggling especially important. A child having trouble following a conversation might be distracted, have difficulty understanding social cues, or experience both. The behavior can look similar, but the support needed may differ. My doctoral students and I examine those distinctions because attributing everything to ADHD can leave other important needs unrecognized and untreated.
You’ve studied how young adults engage with ADHD content on social media. Has that content been helpful, harmful, or a mix for how people understand (or self-diagnose) ADHD?
Both. In our recent study of 490 college students, accurate TikTok videos helped people learn about ADHD. But students who watched misleading videos came away knowing less while simultaneously feeling more confident in what they knew. That finding concerns me because confidence can make someone less likely to question inaccurate information. If a video sounds familiar, bring those questions to an evaluation. Recognizing an experience is useful, but it does not establish a diagnosis.
What’s one piece of advice you’d give to parents, or adults, navigating a new ADHD diagnosis?
Start with what you would like to get easier. Is homework taking over the evening? Are deadlines slipping by? Are forgotten responsibilities causing arguments? Bring a few specific examples to your clinician and build the treatment plan around them. Medication and behavioral approaches have research support, with recommendations depending on age and individual needs. Then check whether those everyday problems are improving. That should help guide what you do next. Finding the right approach can take some adjustment, so be open about what is helping and where you are still struggling.
Source: Syracuse University