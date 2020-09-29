3 things would cut coronavirus spread in prison

Share this

You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license.

The deadly new coronavirus is spreading faster in America’s jails and prisons than it did on the Princess Diamond cruise ship or at the pandemic’s outbreak in Wuhan, China, research finds.

Why? Few opportunities for social distancing and relatively low sanitary conditions.

“These interventions include depopulation, increased single celling, and widespread testing of asymptomatic people who are incarcerated.”

The research, which appears in the journal Annals of Epidemiology, is based on day-by-day data from a large urban jail and highlights the health risk that correctional institutions pose during the current crisis—not just to inmates and staff but also to surrounding communities.

Here, two Stanford University coauthors of the study speak about the broader implications. Margaret L. Brandeau, a professor of management sciences and engineering, has spent much of her career analyzing strategies to slow the spread of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C. Giovanni Malloy is a PhD candidate who works on infectious disease models.