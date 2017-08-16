Watch: Biologists are saving this Sierra Nevada frog

Share Article Facebook

The mountain yellow-legged frog population is beginning to grow again after a mysterious fungus nearly wiped the frogs out, thanks to the rescue efforts of researchers.

For more than two decades, biologist Roland Knapp has been working with mountain yellow-legged frogs in the Sierras.

Based at the University of California, Santa Barbara-managed Sierra Nevada Aquatic Research Laboratory, Knapp has seen and studied drastic changes in frog populations, watching their numbers dwindle from many thousands to nearly zero at some locations. And now he’s seeing them return.

Aiming to rebuild rapidly disappearing populations of this California native species, Knapp has collaborated with other scientists, wildlife agencies, and even zoos to rescue and recover the mountain yellow-legged frogs.

Their efforts are paying off: In late 2016, the results of a 20-year study conducted at hundreds of sites in Yosemite National Park showed a seven-fold increase in frog abundance over the study period.

Source: UC Santa Barbara