Most Americans want big warning labels on cigarettes

A majority of US smokers and nonsmokers who responded to a randomized telephone survey say they support increasing the size of warning labels to cover 25 percent, 50 percent, and as much as 75 percent of cigarette packs.

“These findings show there is national public support for implementing larger pack warnings in the United States,” says Adam Goldstein, professor in the UNC School of Medicine Department of Family Medicine. “There’s broad support, even among smokers.”

Previous research has suggested that larger sized warnings on cigarette packs are more effective than smaller warning labels in increasing smokers’ intentions to quit and leading them to think about the harms of smoking, says first author Sarah Kowitt, a doctoral student in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

While a federal law passed in 2009 called for larger cigarette warnings, litigation has stalled the enactment of the warning requirements.

The 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act required the US Food and Drug Administration to implement graphic, or picture, warnings along with text covering half of the front and rear panels of cigarette packages. These warnings have not yet been implemented because of tobacco industry lawsuits, and the US FDA is researching new warnings to comply with any legal challenges.

For the new study, published in PLOS ONE, researchers conducted a telephone survey of 5,014 US adults, asking if they would support warning label sizes covering either 25, 50, or 75 percent of the cigarette pack.

The survey results

More than 78 percent of all respondents and 75 percent of smokers supported a warning covering 25 percent of a pack. Seventy percent of respondents supported a warning covering half of the pack as did 58 percent of smokers did. For a warning covering 75 percent of a pack, nearly 68 percent of respondents and 61 percent of smoker supported an increase.

Smokers intending to quit responded to the questions about increasing pack size by 25 and 50 percent more favorably.

“Most adults, including smokers, have favorable attitudes towards larger warning labels on cigarette packs,” Kowitt says. “These findings support the implementation of larger health warnings on cigarette packs in the US as required by the 2009 Tobacco Control Act.”

Researchers presented the data in a poster session at the National Conference on Tobacco or Health. The National Cancer Institute and the FDA Center for Tobacco Products supported the work.

Source: UNC at Chapel Hill