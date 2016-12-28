Featured

View more articles about
Video
movies

There’s a name for terrible science fiction: skiffy

Posted by Jason Maderer-Georgia Tech December 28th, 2016
Play Video

(Credit: Getty Images)

Lisa Yaszek, an expert on the history of science fiction, describes the genre’s three categories: SF, sci-fi, and skiffy, which range from the seriousness of Stanley Kubrick to the silliness of Sharknado.

“Science fiction is a global language that allows us to communicate the experience of science and technology across centuries, continents, and cultures,” says Yaszek, professor and associate chair in the School of Literature, Media, and Communication at Georgia Tech.

“If we can read each other’s science fiction and begin to learn about each other’s hopes and fears concerning the future, we take the first important steps toward building truly new and better futures for all.”

Yaszek is also past president of the Science Fiction Research Association and will publish her fourth book on the history of science fiction in 2018.
Source: Georgia Tech

Related Articles