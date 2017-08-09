Is it fair to equate Trump with Nixon?

There are real differences between them, but Trump seemed Nixonian as a candidate for two reasons. One was his temperament—his tendency to lash out. Both believed they were victims, and even though they had come to be the most powerful people in the world, they had a chip on their shoulder. They blamed people and didn’t forget whatever slights they felt on the way up that slippery pole. Rather than feeling confident because they had achieved political success, they came into office feeling combative and besieged.

The other similarity that was striking was that the election involved the intervention of a foreign power. As we now know from some very important primary source documents, Richard Nixon used a foreign power to undermine an American diplomatic effort in the Vietnam War. In that case, it was South Vietnam, and it happened at the end of the campaign. We don’t have the evidence to know whether or not the Trump campaign involved the Russians. We do know that the Russians intervened in the election. Maybe they intervened all by themselves, or maybe they had some American help. These kinds of questions about the involvement of a foreign power in an election via a candidate haven’t been asked seriously since 1968.

Fast forward to the administration itself, and President Trump’s actions, as least from what we know, suggest an effort on his part to influence the investigation of Russian hacking in the campaign. What in fact did he try to do? We don’t know. But that’s yet another set of questions reminiscent of the 1970s, because after the foiled break-in, President Nixon didn’t just participate in but was at the top of the cover-up.

The goal of that cover-up was to prevent FBI investigators and federal prosecutors from figuring out that the White House had been involved in setting up [a] political espionage operation. We don’t have evidence in 2017 of “break-ins,” but what we do have is a White House that feels besieged and is facing a federal investigation, and a president who is willing to interpose himself between that investigation and the facts.