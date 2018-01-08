Hidden virus makes this tropical disease much worse

Leishmania is descended from parasites that infect insects, and only late in evolution did it learn how to infect vertebrates and then humans, and become a problem for us.

This study started as a survey of a family of insect parasites related to Leishmania, which we performed in collaboration with a team led by Vyacheslav Yurchenko in the Czech Republic. But then we questioned whether these insect parasites could carry viruses. A lot of researchers are doing amazing work in viral discovery, but very few have hunted around in these oddball parasites. When we did, we found many new viruses, several of which were quite unique. But just as interesting is what we didn’t find—specifically, relatives of Leishmaniavirus in more ancestral lineages. This suggests that Leishmania acquired Leishmaniavirus about the same time it learned to parasitize vertebrates.

We were excited to find that one viral group common in the insect parasites included viruses distantly related to bunyaviruses, which are often animal pathogens. We named the new parasite virus that invaded the insect parasites “Leishbunyavirus,” or LBVs. While the LBVs that infected parasites within insects were quite similar to other bunyaviruses, in ongoing work we have found that the LBVs in Leishmania have undergone big changes that seem again to be related to increased virulence, via a mechanism completely different than in the original Leishmaniavirus.

So we have two lines of evidence that suggest something happened with the viruses at the same time that the parasite made the jump from insects to vertebrates. It’s very difficult to prove a role for viruses in disease by studying evolution, but the two viral “jumps” we have discovered provide a great corroboration of our experimental work, which shows that these viruses contributed to increased Leishmania parasite survival and disease pathology in vertebrates. Maybe without these viruses acting deep in evolution, these diseases would have become far less severe and terrible than they are now.