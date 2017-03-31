More IVF success when women have insurance

Share Article Facebook

Women who undergo in vitro fertilization to become pregnant are more likely to give birth if they have health insurance that covers the procedure.

But the main reason is financial rather than medical. For many people, the cost for one IVF procedure is too high to seek a second treatment if the first attempt fails.

“It’s a simple and possibly obvious finding, but it highlights the importance of health insurance in the outcome of fertility treatments,” says Emily S. Jungheim, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Washington University School of Medicine. “The biggest hurdle may not be the fertility treatment, but the cost.”

The American Pregnancy Association estimates the cost of a single IVF treatment at $12,000 to $17,000. The success of one IVF procedure ranges from more than 40 percent for women under age 35 to about 15 percent for women over age 40. Besides age, success may vary due to lifestyle, cause of infertility, and reproductive history, among other factors.

The new study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, examines data from 1,572 women who sought IVF treatment from 2001 to 2010 at Washington University’s Fertility and Reproductive Medicine Center, which serves women in Missouri and Illinois. The clinic’s location is significant to the findings because Illinois mandates IVF coverage while Missouri does not.

Of the women included in the study, 875 (56 percent) had insurance for IVF and 697 (44 percent) paid for the procedure themselves. Those with insurance were slightly younger than those without. The findings show that 70 percent of women with insurance returned for a second IVF treatment if the initial treatment was unsuccessful.

Ultimately, for women with IVF coverage, the average likelihood of giving birth after up to four attempts was 59 percent, or 515 births. This compared with 51 percent, or 350 births, for women without such coverage—a statistically significant difference.

“The two groups were medically similar and had the same outcomes in individual cycles after controlling for factors such as age,” Jungheim says. “The difference is that women with coverage were more likely to come back and try again if they were initially unsuccessful. Given that they had the ability to try more times, they had a higher chance of giving birth.”

Nationwide, 15 states have infertility insurance laws, according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. However, only five states have comprehensive mandates for infertility that include IVF. Those states are Illinois, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

There were some limitations of the study, including that the data were obtained from a single fertility center and some of the women may have received additional IVF treatments at other clinics.

“However, these findings highlight the critical role insurance plays in determining whether a woman with fertility issues ultimately will have a baby,” Jungheim says. “Legislation mandating IVF insurance coverage may improve the delivery and outcomes of fertility treatments.”

The Women’s Reproductive Health Research Program of the National Institutes of Health supported the work.

Source: Washington University in St. Louis