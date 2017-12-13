Ask an expert: How unusual were hurricanes in 2017?

What does the inside of a hurricane look like? Hurricanes have a very photogenic shape that we can observe from space. They usually have inward spiraling bands of clouds and rain with an “eye” in the center. The air flowing into a hurricane goes up in a ring of deep convective clouds near the storm center, which is called the eyewall. Some air is forced to descend in the center, which creates the eye.

To better understand and predict hurricane intensity, we fly into hurricanes on research aircraft to collect data. The temperature, pressure, and wind measurements in hurricanes can help us develop better computer models for hurricane forecasting.

Observing a hurricane inside the eye is one of the most amazing experiences I’ve had. My students and I were onboard the NASA DC-8 aircraft flown into Tropical Storm Cindy in June 2017 right before it made landfall near New Orleans.

If you follow a storm in time, the storm actually evolves. A very intense storm often forms multiple eyewalls; we call it “concentric eyewalls.” And eventually the inner one is deprived of energy and dies, and the second one will replace it, and that’s why they go through many lifecycles without dying. I was also on a research aircraft flown inside of Hurricane Rita in 2005 when Rita went through an eyewall replacement cycle.

While the air is subsiding from very high elevation, it is warming up. That warming in the eye creates a low-pressure center near the surface. The pressure outside of the hurricane is higher, so you have a pressure difference that drives the strong winds in hurricanes. These processes help explain how a hurricane can intensify.

The other way they can intensify is that the strong part of the eyewall is actually shrinking with time. Like a figure skater pulling their arms in, when the hurricane eye is shrinking, then it spins faster. That’s when we get very, very strong winds.