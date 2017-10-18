People around the world aren’t getting enough calcium

Share Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Follow Futurity RSS

Twitter

Facebook

Newsletter

Daily calcium intake among adults is dangerously low in certain areas of the world, report researchers.

Moreover, calcium intake appears to vary quite widely around the world in distinct regional patterns, according to the review, which comes ahead of World Osteoporosis Day on Friday, October 20.

The data suggest there are many areas of the world with risk to bone health, says study lead author Ethan Balk, an associate professor at the Center for Evidence Synthesis in Health in the School of Public Health at Brown University.

“Outside of North America and most of Europe, particularly Northern Europe, there is lower intake than there should be for good bone health,” Balk says. “In many parts of the world, the low average calcium intake may be putting most people at increased risk of fractures and osteoporosis.”

Balk and his coauthors scoured the research literature and other data sources for any studies that reported national averages of daily calcium intake among adults around the world. Ultimately, they found useful information pertaining to 74 countries.

The studies varied widely in how recent they were, how nationally representative they were, and by their sample size, Balk and his coauthors acknowledge. Nevertheless, there were enough data to produce a global map illustrating some notable regional trends.

Southern and Eastern Asia had world’s lowest average intakes—often less than 400 mg a day—while only Northern European countries registered intakes of greater than 1,000 mg a day.

Countries in South America and Africa mostly had average intakes in the middle, between about 400 and 700 mg a day.

National recommendations for the ideal level of calcium intake vary around the world, Balk says, but, in most countries, average intake is lower than recommended.

The paper’s authors write that they hope the data will motivate action to promote increased calcium consumption, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region and in places where it hasn’t been documented.

“This work draws attention to regions where calcium intake needs to be assessed and where measures to increase calcium intake are likely to have skeletal benefits,” they write.

The researchers report their findings in the journal Osteoporosis International. Additional researchers are from the International Osteoporosis Foundation and Brown University.

An unrestricted grant to the International Osteoporosis Foundation from Pfizer Consumer Health funded the study.

Source: Brown University