How our brains know trash from treasure

Share Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Follow Futurity RSS

Twitter

Facebook

Newsletter

Our brains can detect an object’s value almost as soon as we see it, a new study shows.

The brain can begin processing value just 80 milliseconds—less than a tenth of a second—after seeing an object, researchers say. That means the brain is basically figuring out if something is quality or junk essentially at the same time it recognizes what it is.

“We need to instantly evaluate and understand things in the world… Seconds count when competing for food or evading predators.”

Having watched his wife shop, Ed Connor, the senior author of the research and director of the Zanvyl Krieger Mind/Brain Institute at Johns Hopkins University, can appreciate the speed of value judgments.

“She’s flipping through the racks at Anthropologie at like two items per second and there’s an instant no, no, no, maybe, yes—try this on,” he says. “It’s an example of how, all through life, we see things and attach value to them very quickly. With this study, we’ve answered how at the brain level this can be so fast and even automatic.

“At the same time we know it’s a car, we know it’s a cheap car, or a sports car, or an old car,” Connor says. “That has to rely on automatic and immediate value processing by the visual system.”

Past research has shown that value representation is strongly associated with later responses in the prefrontal cortex. The new findings show that value processing can begin in the visual cortex, before any value signals appear in the prefrontal cortex. The visual cortex is well equipped to discriminate the fine details in appearance that underlie value judgments about natural objects, Connor says.

For the study, researchers trained monkeys to recognize four different letters. Each letter varied, as if seen in slightly different fonts. The exact shape indicated how much of a liquid treat the monkey would get.

The monkeys became experts at choosing the more valuable of two letters in order to get a larger reward. Neural response measurements during this task revealed the rapid emergence of value-related signals in the visual cortex.

As in the laboratory task, people become experts at perceiving fine variations that signify speed in a sports car, value in a luxury car, or high fashion in a dress or suit, Connor says. Knowing the value of cars and clothing may seem artificial, but for evolutionary purposes, being able to evaluate objects quickly can be just as important as recognizing them.

For instance, if we meet a dog, we need to know right away if it’s a friendly dog, or a dangerous one, he says. Or when we meet people, it’s important to know if they’re male or female, old or young, hostile or friendly.

“Recognizing objects isn’t the whole story of vision,” Connor says. “We need to instantly evaluate and understand things in the world to form fast, appropriate behavioral responses. Seconds count when competing for food or evading predators.”

The researchers report their findings in the journal Current Biology.

Former Johns Hopkins postdoctoral fellow Dennis Sasikumar is the lead author of the study. Postdoctoral fellow Erik Emeric and Veit Stuphorn, an associate professor in the neuroscience department, also contributed.

The National Institutes of Health funded the project.

Source: Johns Hopkins University