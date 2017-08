Risk of dying goes up when cancer patients opt for alternative meds

Share Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Follow Futurity RSS

Twitter

Facebook

Newsletter

New research suggests that patients who opt to receive alternative therapy as treatment for curable cancers rather than choosing conventional cancer treatment have a higher risk of death.

“We now have evidence to suggest that using alternative medicine in place of proven cancer therapies results in worse survival…”

There is increasing interest by patients and families in pursuing alternative medicine as opposed to conventional cancer treatment. This trend has created a difficult situation for patients and providers. Although it is widely believed that conventional cancer treatment will provide the greatest chance at cure, there is limited research evaluating the effectiveness of alternative medicine for cancer.

While many cancer patients use alternative therapy in addition to conventional cancer treatments, little is known about patients who use alternative therapy as their only approach to treating their cancer.

“We became interested in this topic after seeing too many patients present in our clinics with advanced cancers that were treated with ineffective and unproven alternative therapies alone,” says the study’s senior author, James B. Yu, associate professor of therapeutic radiology at Yale University’s Cancer Center.

To investigate alternative medicine use and its impact on survival compared to conventional cancer treatment, the researchers studied 840 patients with breast, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancer in the National Cancer Database (NCDB)—a joint project of the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and the American Cancer Society. The NCDB represents approximately 70 percent of newly diagnosed cancers nationwide.

Researchers compared 280 patients who chose alternative medicine to 560 patients who had received conventional cancer treatment.

The researchers studied patients diagnosed from 2004 to 2013. By collecting the outcomes of patients who received alternative medicine instead of chemotherapy, surgery, and/or radiation, they found a greater risk of death. This finding persisted for patients with breast, lung, and colorectal cancer.

The researchers conclude that patients who chose treatment with alternative medicine were more likely to die and urge greater scrutiny of the use of alternative medicine for the initial treatment of cancer.

“We now have evidence to suggest that using alternative medicine in place of proven cancer therapies results in worse survival,” says lead author Skyler Johnson.

“It is our hope that this information can be used by patients and physicians when discussing the impact of cancer treatment decisions on survival,” he says.

Cary Gross, coauthor of the study, calls for further research, adding, “It’s important to note that when it comes to alternative cancer therapies, there is just so little known—patients are making decisions in the dark. We need to understand more about which treatments are effective—whether we’re talking about a new type of immunotherapy or a high-dose vitamin—and which ones aren’t, so that patients can make informed decisions.”

The findings appear in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Additional researchers contributing to this work are from the Cancer Outcomes, Public Policy and Effectiveness Research (COPPER) Center at Yale School of Medicine and the Yale Cancer Center.

The American College of Surgeons and the Commission on Cancer have not verified and are not responsible for the analytic or statistical methodology employed, or the conclusions drawn from these data by the researchers.

Source: Yale University